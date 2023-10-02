Porno For Pyros Postpone First Tour In 25 Years

Porno For Pyros was supposed to kicked off their first tour in 25 years on October 8. On Monday (October 2), the band dropped the disappointing news that the trek is being postponed, but it's not all bad news: the reason why is because they're working on new music and want to release material before hitting the road.

"Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate our 30th anniversary with you," they wrote on Instagram. "Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music - that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished. Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We’re coming!"

While it's a bummer that the tour got pushed, this will be the band's first new music since their 1997 single “Hard Charger” for the Private Parts soundtrack (their last album was 1996's God's Good Urge), and that's exciting! check out the Instagram post below.