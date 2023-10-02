Tre'Davious White's Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined

"He's been through a lot. And sometimes you wonder, right? Why things like that happen twice, you know, to someone," McDermott said on Sunday prior to the MRI via ESPN. "I'm not saying what it is, what it isn't. I'm just saying like, you know, you just wonder why.

"Because you watch him and how hard he's worked to get back. And yeah, you know, I just, I know he's a man of faith. And I know how strong he is. And you know, he will, he will rebound."

White received attention from the team's athletic trainers and threw down his helmet in apparent frustration before being carted off the field on Sunday. The former LSU standout has been a cornerstone for the Bills' defense since being selected at No. 27 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

White was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2019, having finished the season as the NFL's co-leader for interceptions with six, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a two-time Pro Bowler during both seasons.