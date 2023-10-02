Tre'Davious White's Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined

By Jason Hall

October 2, 2023

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday (October 2).

"Coach McDermott: Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles. We’re all thinking about him right now. Here's to a speedy recovery, Tre," the Bills wrote on their X account.

White, who had previously suffered a torn ACL in 2021, went down with a non-contact injury during the third quarter of the Bills' 48-20 win against the AFC East Division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday (October 1). The former All-Pro cornerback underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the feared Achilles injury diagnosis.

"He's been through a lot. And sometimes you wonder, right? Why things like that happen twice, you know, to someone," McDermott said on Sunday prior to the MRI via ESPN. "I'm not saying what it is, what it isn't. I'm just saying like, you know, you just wonder why.

"Because you watch him and how hard he's worked to get back. And yeah, you know, I just, I know he's a man of faith. And I know how strong he is. And you know, he will, he will rebound."

White received attention from the team's athletic trainers and threw down his helmet in apparent frustration before being carted off the field on Sunday. The former LSU standout has been a cornerstone for the Bills' defense since being selected at No. 27 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

White was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2019, having finished the season as the NFL's co-leader for interceptions with six, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a two-time Pro Bowler during both seasons.

