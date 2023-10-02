U2 Perform 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Show At Vegas Sphere, Debut New Single

U2 kicked off a highly-anticipated run of "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" shows during opening night of the cutting-edge new venue at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Friday (September 29) and took over the stage with the live debut of their latest single, "Atomic City." According to a press release, U2 were the first band to perform at Sphere: a one-of-a-kind venue that utilizes top-of-the-line technology to deliver the world’s largest and highest-resolution screens, making for an "awe-inspiring," immersive musical experience.

Bono and The Edge, along with bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Bram van den Berg delivered an unforgettable performance, standing out as the first of a 25-date residency highlighting iconic 1991 album Achtung Baby. A handful of VIP guests including Oprah, Jeff Bezos, Paul McCartney, Jason Bateman, Diplo, Lebron James, Mario Lopez, and Orlando Bloom showed up to experience the first-of-its-kind concert, and to celebrate the opening of the venue.