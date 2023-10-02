WATCH: Diddy Gets Pulled Over By Police While On Instagram Live

“I’m Love but don’t get it f**ked up," he continued. "They wanna f**k with you for having those peanut butter seats. Ya’ll know what it is out here... It don’t matter. We always going to be able to relate. They gonna pull you over. No matter how much money I got they gonna pull me over and I’m just trying to get to my man... And, this is my city. He know damn well this is my city. You know, I’m the King of New York, LA, and Miami."



Diddy eventually did end up meeting with DJ Khaled at his Snipes store during an event with J Balvin. Khaled and Balvin, who recently joined forces on the Colombian rapper's new song "Dientes," celebrated the release of the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Sunset" sneakers that just dropped last week. Other celebrities like Fat Joe and Timbaland also pulled up to the store for the event.



Check out all the action from the event below.

