J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled Team Up For New Global Anthem 'Dientes'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2023
J Balvin is back with a new song that will bring back plenty memories of the early 2000s.
On Friday, September 15, the Colombian rapper dropped his new single "Dientes" featuring DJ Khaled and Usher. iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere, which is produced by Mura Masa, Fred Ball, DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, Tainy, and Michael Brun, features an enticing electronic interpolation of Usher's 2004 hit "Yeah!" with the perfect Latin flavor only Balvin can provide. In addition to the song, the trio also teamed up for the vibrant music video. In it, Balvin and Khaled help bring Usher's recent VIBE magazine cover to life while all three superstars turn up at an arcade.
Balvin and Khaled have teamed up on wax before. Khaled previously recruited the "Mi Gente" rapper for the Miami-based DJ's song "You Stay" from his Father of Asahd album in 2019. The song, which also features Meek Mill, Jeremih & Lil Baby, samples Diddy's classic "Senorita."
This is J Balvin's first collaboration with Khaled and Usher together, but it's his second major collaboration of the year. At the top of the summer, the Grammy-nominated artist dropped his single "En Alta" with Omar Courtz, YOVNGCHIMI, Quevedo, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian. Balvin also had his own song "Toretto" on the FAST X soundtrack, which dropped back in May. His new song comes two years after he dropped his previous album JOSE.
Watch the video for J Balvin's new song "Dientes" below.