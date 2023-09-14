J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled Team Up For New Global Anthem 'Dientes'

Balvin and Khaled have teamed up on wax before. Khaled previously recruited the "Mi Gente" rapper for the Miami-based DJ's song "You Stay" from his Father of Asahd album in 2019. The song, which also features Meek Mill, Jeremih & Lil Baby, samples Diddy's classic "Senorita."



This is J Balvin's first collaboration with Khaled and Usher together, but it's his second major collaboration of the year. At the top of the summer, the Grammy-nominated artist dropped his single "En Alta" with Omar Courtz, YOVNGCHIMI, Quevedo, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian. Balvin also had his own song "Toretto" on the FAST X soundtrack, which dropped back in May. His new song comes two years after he dropped his previous album JOSE.



Watch the video for J Balvin's new song "Dientes" below.

