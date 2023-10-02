WATCH: Jimmy Butler Addresses Shakira Rumors; Sports New 'Emo' Look

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler addressed rumors regarding his relationship with pop superstar Shakira while later sporting a unique look during the team's Media Day session ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Butler, 34, was featured in an article published by Rolling Stone's Marlow Stern Monday (October 2) in which he appeared to deny reports that he was dating the Colombian singer.

"Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating," Butler said. "But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!"

Butler also went viral for his Media Days appearance -- which coincided with the article's release -- Monday morning in which he was seen wearing his hair straightened with two new piercings, one above his eyebrow and one in his nose.

"This is my emotional state," Butler told reporters. "I'm one with my emotions so this is what you get."