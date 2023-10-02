The gang affiliate testified that Davis coordinated the plan to retaliate against Shakur while Smith fired the deadly shots at 'Pac. The person said Davis initially passed a firearm to Anderson so that he could fire at the rapper, but he didn't have "a clear shot."



“When [Davis] passed the firearm to Orlando, Orlando didn’t have a clear shot,” the gang affiliate said. “Big Dre is six-six. At this time he’s 370, 400. He’s big. And you’re not going to be able to lean over a big guy like that and get — I mean, my time of knowing things, doing — you’re not going to reach over like that because shells would have been popping all in Big Dre’s face and all kind of stuff. He can’t bend down or anything, he’s too big.”



“He did the shooting," the person replied when asked if Smith was the shooter.



The story appeared to coincide with Davis' account of the shooting that he included in his 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.” Davis is also known as also referred to as “Keefe D” or “Keefy D," but referred to himself as "Keffe D" in his book.



“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis wrote in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”



Davis was arrested and indicted for murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment.