Las Vegas Police Arrest Man Tied To Tupac Shakur's 1996 Murder

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 29, 2023

In a significant development, Las Vegas law enforcement authorities have apprehended an individual in connection with the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

This breakthrough marks a long-awaited milestone in a case that has perplexed investigators and held the public's fascination for nearly three decades since the tragic incident unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip.

The man in custody, identified as Duane "Keefe D" Davis, was arrested during the early hours of Friday morning. While the precise charges remain undisclosed at this juncture, two insiders with direct knowledge of the arrest have shared this information. However, they are currently unable to provide details publicly, as an official indictment is anticipated to be announced later on Friday.

Notably, Davis has been a known figure in the ongoing investigation and has openly acknowledged his presence in the Cadillac vehicle from which the fatal gunfire was unleashed during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur, an iconic figure in the world of rap, tragically lost his life at the age of 25 in that incident.

This significant arrest comes on the heels of a police raid conducted approximately two months ago at the residence of Davis's wife in nearby Henderson. The search warrant for the raid explicitly mentioned the pursuit of items related to the "murder of Tupac Shakur."

