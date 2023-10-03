Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights: 'Let Me See My Son'

Grimes has reportedly sued Elon Musk over parental rights, claiming that he won't let her see their third son Techno Mechanicus Musk.

As TMZ reports, the electro artist (real name Claire Boucher), filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" on Friday (September 29) after sharing a since-deleted post on X, which Musk owns, claiming he won't let her see their son.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," she wrote, referring to Shivon Zillis, who also shares children with the Tesla CEO. "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

In a follow-up post, Grimes wrote, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

She added, “Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids.”

Boucher and Musk went public with their relationship in 2018, when they attended the Met Gala together. They have been on and off since then, with Musk saying they're "semi-separated" in 2021. In addition to Techno, they also share son, X Æ A-Xii, and daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.