Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Tuesday (October 3) morning.

Biden was charged by Special Counsel David Weiss with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The charges were filed last month after a plea deal on the gun charges and unrelated charges of failing to pay his taxes fell apart in court when it was rejected by the judge.

If convicted on all three counts, Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $750,000.

The judge said that Biden will be under the supervision of a probation officer and cannot possess a firearm or consume drugs or alcohol. He must also actively seek a job. He will also be subject to drug testing and must attend substance abuse counseling if his probation officer deems it necessary.