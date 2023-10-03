Poison's Bret Michaels Reveals Sudden Medical Diagnosis, Shares Photos
By Logan DeLoye
October 3, 2023
Poison's Bret Michaels opened up about a recent health scare on Tuesday (October 3), and shared a few post-surgery photos on social media. The artist took to Instagram to detail how a routine check-up with the doctor, prompted by the death of Jimmy Buffett (who passed away in September as a result of Merkel cell carcinoma), turned into a necessary surgery.
"Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing. Turns out, it was something."
Michaels received a biopsy for a concerning spot on his stomach, and cancer cells were discovered. Photos shared by the rock icon show a scar along his stomach, and the bandaged post-surgery result.
Though Michaels is "not completely out of the woods yet," he shared words of encouragement with fans, stating that he is very glad that he chose to go to the doctor in the first place.
"I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it and, although not completely out of the woods yet, I feel strongly all will be great. Much love & gratitude to my family that encouraged me to get this check up. So...to all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors. You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you.."
Due to the wonders of modern medicine, Michaels was able to perform a live show with Poison less than 24-hours after the surgery. An exact form of cancer was not revealed.