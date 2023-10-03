Poison's Bret Michaels Reveals Sudden Medical Diagnosis, Shares Photos

Poison's Bret Michaels opened up about a recent health scare on Tuesday (October 3), and shared a few post-surgery photos on social media. The artist took to Instagram to detail how a routine check-up with the doctor, prompted by the death of Jimmy Buffett (who passed away in September as a result of Merkel cell carcinoma), turned into a necessary surgery.

"Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing. Turns out, it was something."

Michaels received a biopsy for a concerning spot on his stomach, and cancer cells were discovered. Photos shared by the rock icon show a scar along his stomach, and the bandaged post-surgery result.