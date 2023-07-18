Bret Michaels Meets Bret Michaels At Michigan Concert

By Logan DeLoye

July 18, 2023

The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Classless Act
Photo: Getty Images North America

Bret Michaels met his look alike at the Parti-Gras concert in Clarkson, Michigan last weekend, and could hardly believe his eyes. 58-year-old Southgate resident Chris Stiles has attempted to meet the Poison frontman for the last four years and the universe finally aligned on Friday, July 13th. Stiles told MLive that Covid-19 kept delaying his chance to meet Michaels, and all he's ever wanted to do is meet the rockstar dressed as his doppelgänger. Stiles' fiancé and children bought him a VIP meet-and-great ticket ticket to the concert, and the rest was history.

"Each recent show I’ve been to, he cancelled the meet-and-greets. This was the first time he’s ever seen me. This was the end of my journey because all I wanted to do was meet him while dressed like him. When he first saw me, he said 'hey, my brother from another mother.'"

The determined look-a-like's outfit was so detailed that he even matched all of Michaels' tattoos. Fans present at the festival were convinced that Stiles was actually the real Bret Michaels.

“We had the same shirt on and same stars and stripes-style hat. I also mimicked all of his tattoos with temporary ones. While I was talking with him, I kept looking at him to see if I had them right. We had a conversation about being Bret. I told him that I could not be you everyday. All of the attention and no privacy. Michaels said you find ways to sneak out.”

He’s not actually Bret Michaels, but he looks just like him and many concert-goers at Michaels’ first-ever “Parti-Gras”...

Posted by MLive.com on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Now that Stiles has met Micheals in person, he shared that he is done dressing as Michaels for good.

“Truly, my end goal was to meet Bret Michaels dressed like him. It took me four years to do this and I don’t have any future plans of dressing like him. It’s very difficult to keep up the body at 58. You’ve got to work out a lot and tan. It’s a lot of work. I’ve kind of reached the peak of the mountain, so to speak, in meeting him.”

