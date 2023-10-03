Two cities in South Carolina have been recognized as being some of the best small cities in the entire country, with one Palmetto State destination claiming the No. 1 spot.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or islands. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best small cities in the country, including two popular spots in South Carolina: Charleston and Greenville. Here's what the site had to say:

No. 1: Charleston

"Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight. When you consider everything it has to offer — history, culture, food, charm — it's no wonder the so-called Holy City has repeatedly topped our list of the best small cities in the US. While its robust F&B scene, which includes a steady annual circuit of nationally recognized food and culture festivals, continues to be a draw, visitors are rarely prepared for the city's good looks. Stately homes, cobblestone streets, waterfront views, and an abundance of flowering window boxes only add to its welcoming vibe. Find a seat among its many outdoor terraces for a drink and some fresh oysters (we recommend hitting the Ordinary), and try to resist the urge to up and move here."

No. 4: Greenville

"Want to get in on a secret? Plan a trip to Greenville now and you might see it just on the cusp of stardom. The food lover's town has a farm-to-table scene that continues to rise in the ranks (try Jianna for Italian and freshly shucked oysters, and Vault & Vator, the city's first speakeasy, for a strong, well-crafted cocktail), and its craft beer scene is seeing a similar explosion. Paired with its dynamic urban spaces are abundant natural resources, including 32-acre Falls Park, which runs through the middle of town, and the Swamp Rabbit bike trail — now at a whopping 22 miles and counting."

These are Condé Nast Traveler readers' picks for the best small cities in the country:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico Alexandria, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Aspen, Colorado St. Augustine, Florida Pensacola, Florida Annapolis, Maryland Sedona, Arizona

Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list to read up on the best big and small cities in America.