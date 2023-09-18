South Carolina City Named Among America's 10 Most Affordable Lake Towns

By Sarah Tate

September 18, 2023

Photo: gmc3101/iStock/Getty Images

A small town in South Carolina has been recognized as one of the most affordable lake towns in America.

Realtor.com compiled a list of the 10 most affordable lake towns in the country, analyzing towns within a half-mile of a named lake as well as the average listing prices, and Cheapism broke down the list by describing what each town has to offer.

According to the Cheapism, Harstville, located along Prestwood Lake, is among the country's most affordable lake towns. Known for being a tight-knit community, this town with a population around 7,600 has a median housing list price of $285,000.

Here's what the site had to say:

"You'll find below average priced lakefront homes in Harstville, but you might have a hard time closing a deal because of how tightly wound the community is. Although there aren't 'For Sale' signs in every other yard, this town is still one to keep on your radar if you're dreaming of life on the lake."

Visit the list at cheapism.com to read up on the best affordable lake towns in the country. Want to learn more about special South Carolina lake destinations? Check out our coverage of the best lake town in the Palmetto State as well as the best lake destination in the entire state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.