Taco Bell Announces Addition Of Exciting New Taco

By Logan DeLoye

October 3, 2023

Taco Bell Drive-Thru
Photo: Archive Photos

Taco Bell is back with a new breakfast taco, and we couldn't be more excited. According to a Taco Bell Corporation press release, Toasted Breakfast Tacos will be available as soon as October 12th at participating locations across the U.S. This new taco features egg and cheese served between a toasted tortilla with the option to add either sausage or potato and a side of bacon. The latest, greatest taco can be yours for the low price of $1.49.

As if rolling out a new taco wasn't exciting enough, the popular fast-food chain also announced the return of the Taco Lover's Pass. This exclusive pass, available to rewards members through the Taco Bell app, grants buyers the opportunity to redeem one taco a day for 30 days for the one-time price of $10. The pass will be available for digital purchase on October 3rd and (National Taco Day) October 4th.

Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer, shared the company's excitement for the Taco Lover's Pass.

"The return of Taco Lover's Pass exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways. We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences." 

Both the Taco Lover's Pass and the Toasted Breakfast Tacos will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

