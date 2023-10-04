Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! First Dallas Location To Open In November

Renowned celebrity chef Guy Fieri is sizzling up excitement in North Texas as he prepares to introduce his celebrated fried chicken chain, Chicken Guy!, to Dallas.

Located at 7859 Walnut Hill Lane, suite 190, this new dining spot is gearing up for a grand opening in November, as reported by Culture Map Dallas.

Chicken Guy! originally hatched in 2018 at Walt Disney World in Florida, thanks to Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl.

Since then, it has spread its wings, establishing locations in seven other states. The Dallas spot marks the chain's Texas debut, with 11 locations currently operating across the U.S. and six more in development.

As the name suggests, Chicken Guy! specializes in the art of crafting mouthwatering chicken tenders. These delectable tenders can be savored in a variety of ways, whether nestled in a combo meal, perched atop a fresh salad or sandwiched between slices of bread.

But what truly sets this place apart is its vast array of flavorful sauces, offering diners nearly two dozen tantalizing choices like curry mayo, wasabi honey, avocado crema and cumin lime mojo.

Beyond the chicken tenders, the menu extends to include loaded mac and cheese, crispy fries and tantalizing fried pickles.

To round off the dining experience, the establishment also features "Flavortown shakes" with enticing flavors such as triple double mint and apple cinnamon cereal.

Guy Fieri's culinary presence extends beyond Chicken Guy!, as he also owns Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint at Texas Live in Arlington.

His affinity for the Metroplex has led him to spotlight local eateries on his popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives show.

Now, Dallas residents can look forward to a new flavor-packed addition to their dining scene when Chicken Guy! opens its doors next month.