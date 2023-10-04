Joe Perry Reveals How Van Halen Led To His Departure From Aerosmith

Joe Perry infamously quit Aerosmith in 1979 after a backstage argument, but in a new a interview with Guitar World, the guitarist revealed that there was another reason why he decided to leave the band: he heard Van Halen's first album.

“I just had to take care of myself,” he said. “My personal life wasn’t all that great, and I had to deal with that. I had come to terms with that and knew it was time to leave. But I also felt we needed to be more open to new ideas.”

“We were rolling into the ’80s, and I still remember hearing the first Van Halen record and f***ing loving it. I mean ... what a great f**ing record!” Perry added, before reflecting on Eddie Van Halen's personal impact on him. “Eddie's guitar playing was just so incredible; he turned guitar on its f***ing ear and was doing stuff that I'd never heard before. I knew it was time for a break because new ideas were needed. But we also needed to readjust our sights and learn to get along again. I remember saying, ‘We’re not ready for the ’80s.’ I don't know why I said that; it was just a vibe or a feeling I had.”

Perry ended up returning to the band in 1984, and has stayed ever since.

Last week, Aerosmith made the unfortunate announcement that they were canceling the rest of their 2023 tour dates after Steven Tyler suffered a serious vocal injury.