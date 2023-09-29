Aerosmith Cancel Tour Indefinitely, Cite 'Serious Injury'

Aerosmith just announced that all tour dates for the rest of the year are officially canceled as a result of lead singer Steven Tyler's serious vocal chord injury. The band took to Instagram to detail the severity of the injury to fans, stating that Tyler is currently receiving exceptional medical care and needs to give his vocal cords time to heal.

"Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

The post also mentioned that all Aerosmith shows for the rest of the year will be postponed to 2024 with updates to be announced at a later date. This news arrives just a few weeks after Tyler announced that he would not be singing for at least 30 days under strict "doctor's orders" as a result of the vocal cord injury. The artist personally shared a message with fans and followers to let them know that the band would be back in action "as soon as we can."