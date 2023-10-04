LANY Announce 'A Beautiful Blur' North American Tour: See The Dates

LANY is coming to a city near you! On Wednesday, October 4th, the multi-platinum pop-rock band announced the North American Leg of their a beautiful blur World Tour. Members Paul Jason Klien and Jake Clifford Goss will kick off the 30+ run at Raleight's The Rtiz on February 13th and will travel across the U.S. and Canada in March and April before concluding in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 12th.

The Seated Registered Artist presale begins Tuesday October 10th at 10am through Thursday October 12th at 10pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday October 13th at 12pm local.

The tour is in support of their newly released fifth studio album a beautiful blur which features previously released singles “Love At First Fight,” “Alonica,” “XXL,” and “Home Is Where The Hurt Is.” LANY will be performing "XXL" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35/10:35c on abc.

The band is also included on the start-studded lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. LANY will be hitting the Jingle Ball stages in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, November 28th, and in Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida on Saturday, December 16th.

Keep scrolling to check out LANY's full list of North American Tour dates: