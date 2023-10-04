New York Deli Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of New York!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of New York is at Katz's located in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Far & Wide recommended trying the Pastrami on rye.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"Pastrami on rye is an NYC staple, so it's no surprise that you can find it in a lot of places. With Carnegie Deli closed (RIP), Katz's is probably New York's most famous deli serving the quintessential mile-high sandwiches. From the time-tested practice of ordering at the window, getting your ticket and waiting for your sandwich to be delivered, to the sandwich itself — one of the only ones in the city still made with hand-carved meat — Katz's is an experience for sure."

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.