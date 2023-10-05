Drake Provides Update On 21 Savage's Immigration Status

According to TMZ, Drake's bars are legit. The outlet confirmed with the the Dekalb County Clerk that 21 Savage's immigration has officially been closed. The "Mr. Right Now" rapper's issues began back in 2019 when he was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he was pulled over by police in Atlanta. The world learned that 21 was actually born in the U.K and was living in the U.S. illegally after his visa expired.



Authorities also allege that the rapper chucked a bottle of codeine out of the car window before they discovered a gun in the vehicle he was in, which made things worse. Due to the criminal nature of the case, 21 Savage's immigration proceedings were put on hold until the criminal charges were addressed. Following the pandemic, there was no real update on 21's immigration case until now.



21 Savage wasn't able to attend any of the tour dates in Canada due to his immigration status. Now that he's got his green card, it looks like he'll be able to make it to the final two-day finale in Drake's hometown this weekend.

