Drake & Adonis Star In The Official Music Video For '8AM In Charlotte'

"I'm just sayin' that it's me versus whoever wanna lose," Drake raps in his third verse. "Pick anyone of the Who's Whos, I got two twos for new crews/R.I.P. to the DJ from Houston, we loose screws, Helicopters, cop lights and news crews/N***as steady cryin' to my daddy, well, boo-hoo/You prolly heard a lot about the boy, well, true-true."



"8AM in Charlotte" is Drake's 8th timestamp track of his catalog, and the latest single to come from his 8th studio album. Last month, Drake shared the first song from the LP "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. It was the first time both artist collaborated on wax following their short-lived relationship over a decade ago. It dropped on the same day Drake was supposed to release his album, but pushed it back last minute so that he could finalize the record and wrap up his "It's All A Blur Tour."



For All The Dogs drops October 6. Check out the full music video below.