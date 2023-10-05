Ed Sheeran Takes Over iHeartLand In Fortnite During Immersive Experience
By Taylor Fields
October 6, 2023
Ed Sheeran has been popping up everywhere lately, even in fans' homes, to celebrate his new album Autumn Variations, and the star singer/songwriter recently took over one more place: iHeartLand in Fortnite — and fans got to experience Ed like never before.
During "A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience" in iHeartLand in Fortnite in State Farm Park and throughout the State Farm Neighborhood, fans got to explore different immersive worlds that were inspired by Sheeran's songs, as they saw him perform throughout the experience as video screens flooded every scene. Ed performed songs including "Eyes Closed," "Shape Of You," "Boat" and "Life Goes On" as he celebrated his albums - (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.
Each of the worlds throughout iHeartLand were distinct and unique, ranging from a metropolitan city at night, to a boxing ring in a desolate city during sunset, to a high-speed boat cruising through a rich ocean ecosystem, and even a luscious forest setting. All four scenes were meticulously filled with Easter eggs relating to Sheeran and his music, including album art and more.
"A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience" will be available in Fortnite starting on October 5, 2023 through October 9, 2023.
Sheeran's - (Subtract) album was released earlier this year in May, and showcases 14 songs in total, including hits like "Eyes Closed" and "Boat." When he first announced his new album, the singer/songwriter shared a deeply personal note with fans, explaining, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art. Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."
Ed most recently released his new album, Autumn Variations, on September 29th. The project includes 14 new songs inspired by his friends and different life changes they were all going through. He explained in a statement on social media, after releasing Autumn Variations, "This is an album purely for you, the fans. There’s no singles, no videos, it’s on my own label, so no pressure for anything. I just want you guys to have a soundtrack for autumn/fall that feels like a warm hug."