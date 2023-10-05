Ed Sheeran Takes Over iHeartLand In Fortnite During Immersive Experience

Ed Sheeran has been popping up everywhere lately, even in fans' homes, to celebrate his new album Autumn Variations, and the star singer/songwriter recently took over one more place: iHeartLand in Fortnite — and fans got to experience Ed like never before.

During "A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience" in iHeartLand in Fortnite in State Farm Park and throughout the State Farm Neighborhood, fans got to explore different immersive worlds that were inspired by Sheeran's songs, as they saw him perform throughout the experience as video screens flooded every scene. Ed performed songs including "Eyes Closed," "Shape Of You," "Boat" and "Life Goes On" as he celebrated his albums - (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Each of the worlds throughout iHeartLand were distinct and unique, ranging from a metropolitan city at night, to a boxing ring in a desolate city during sunset, to a high-speed boat cruising through a rich ocean ecosystem, and even a luscious forest setting. All four scenes were meticulously filled with Easter eggs relating to Sheeran and his music, including album art and more.