Ed Sheeran Serenades 14 Fans In Their Living Rooms On New Bonus Album

Sheeran continued, "We did 14 houses over 2 days and it was such a fun way to meet fans but also record an entire live album. I hope you like it ! It’s the bonus album that you all deserve, and thank you to all the fans who let us in with zero notice!"

Autumn Variations dropped on Friday, September 29th. At the time, Sheeran talked about the 14-track album and explained why it was different from his previous projects. "This is an album purely for you, the fans. There’s no singles, no videos, it’s on my own label, so no pressure for anything," he wrote. "I just want you guys to have a soundtrack for autumn/fall that feels like a warm hug. I hope you love it."