Ed Sheeran Serenades 14 Fans In Their Living Rooms On New Bonus Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has released his third album of 2023! Well, technically, they're the same songs from his recently released Autumn Variations, but they were all secretly recorded live in the living rooms of fans.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sheeran released fourteen extra tracks on the Autumn Variations (Fan Living Room Sessions) version as well as footage from the intimate performances shared to his YouTube channel. "I wanted to record a live version of Autumn Variations, but I wanted to do it in an original way," Sheeran explained on Instagram. "My first idea was to do it as a living room gig at a fans house, but then I thought why not do each song in a different fans living room and surprise them on their doorstep."

Sheeran continued, "We did 14 houses over 2 days and it was such a fun way to meet fans but also record an entire live album. I hope you like it ! It’s the bonus album that you all deserve, and thank you to all the fans who let us in with zero notice!"

Autumn Variations dropped on Friday, September 29th. At the time, Sheeran talked about the 14-track album and explained why it was different from his previous projects. "This is an album purely for you, the fans. There’s no singles, no videos, it’s on my own label, so no pressure for anything," he wrote. "I just want you guys to have a soundtrack for autumn/fall that feels like a warm hug. I hope you love it."

Ed Sheeran
