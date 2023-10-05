Get ready to laugh, because a very special comedy hour is coming. iHeartRadio and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players (BMP) Podcast Network have teamed up to bring the world the "Big Money Players Circle," which is designed to elevate emerging comedic talent hand-selected by Ferrell and top Big Money Player hosts. And comedy fans everywhere can tune in to the first-ever "Big Money Players Comedy Takeover Hour Presented by Straight Talk Wireless" on October 5th at 7pm local time via iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

This special comedy hour will give listeners across America a taste of the unmatched comedic talent on the BMP Podcast Network. Introduced by Will Ferrell, and featuring Ellie Kemper (host of BMP’s "Born to Love"), the takeover will broadcast some of the funniest BMP podcast moments featuring its biggest stars. The event will be hosted by Bobby Bones, Mario Lopez and Tanya Rad and EJ, and will mark the first time iHeartMedia features comedians in a dedicated radio takeover program.

In a statement, Ferrell explained, "From the time I was a wee baby boy, in fact before I ever uttered my first words, I have always dreamt of assembling a team of comedians as funny and talented as the Big Money Players Circle. Now, to officially announce the Circle over the RADIO WAVES — which mankind has used to announce such momentous occasions as the first man landing on the moon, Dan Quayle's VP Nomination, and the score of last night's LAFC game — is a dream bigger than Baby Will could have ever dreamt."

The launch of Big Money Players Circle comes ahead of a special show case, "Big Money Players Circle LIVE with Straight Talk Wireless," which is set to take place during the 2023 New York Comedy Festival in New York City at the Hard Rock Hotel on November 12th. Circle inductees will be featured alongside BMP’s most popular hosts during the event, bringing together some of the most hilarious talent all on one stage.

Founded by Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia, Big Money Players Network (BMP) is the premiere destination for comedy podcasts and home to top comedic talent across a variety of formats and styles. In addition to audio’s No. 1 comedy "The Ron Burgundy Podcast," BMP features award-winning hits like "Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein," "Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang," "The Nikki Glaser Podcast," "Poog," "Straightiolab" and more.