Mets GM Makes Surprising Decision On Future

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced his surprising resignation on Thursday (October 5), three days after president of baseball operations David Stearns appeared to give his endorsement during his exit press conference.

“I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” Eppler said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.”

Stearns had previously said he was "looking forward to working with" Eppler, who he expected to remain with the franchise prior to his decision on Thursday. Mets owner Steve Cohen thanked Eppler for his contributions to the front office in the statement obtained by the New York Post.

“Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he will be missed,” Cohen said in the statement. “We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best.”

Eppler was hired by the Mets in November 2021 shortly after the team fired then-acting general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave following a DWI arrest less than three months prior. The 48-year-old had previously worked as a scout prior to his tenure as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees (2012-14) and general manager for the Los Angeles Angels (2015-2020).

The Mets went 101-61 before being eliminated in the Wild Card round in 2022 and finished fourth in the National League East Division standings, despite spending $424,166,666 during the previous offseason, according to Front Office Sports.