Mets Have 'Deal In Place' To Trade Justin Verlander: Report

The New York Mets reportedly have agreed to trade Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, his former team, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday (August 1).

"Full trade, per ESPN sources: Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander. Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford. Deal is done," Passan tweeted.

The reported trade comes days after the Mets dealt fellow former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and just months after the team signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal.

Verlander has a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 16 starts and 94.1 innings pitched during the 2023 MLB season.