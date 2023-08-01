Mets Have 'Deal In Place' To Trade Justin Verlander: Report
By Jason Hall
August 1, 2023
The New York Mets reportedly have agreed to trade Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, his former team, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday (August 1).
"Full trade, per ESPN sources: Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander. Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford. Deal is done," Passan tweeted.
The reported trade comes days after the Mets dealt fellow former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and just months after the team signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal.
Verlander has a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 16 starts and 94.1 innings pitched during the 2023 MLB season.
Full trade, per ESPN sources:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.
Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.
Deal is done.
Verlander, 40, was coming off a career renaissance prior to signing with the Mets this, winning his third Cy Young Award in 2022 after appearing in just one game in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John Surgery on his injured arm. The right-hander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts during the 2022 season, which concluded with the Astros winning their second World Series in six years, with their first coming months after acquiring Verlander prior to the waiver trade deadline midway through the 2017 season.