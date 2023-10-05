Queen Perform Classic Song With Adam Lambert For The First Time: WATCH
By Katrina Nattress
October 5, 2023
Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off their "ambitious" new tour on Wednesday night (October 4) at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. Lambert rocked with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor for two hours, playing the classics and fan favorites. They also performed “Is This the World We Created…?” for the first time with Lambert on vocals, and played "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time in five years.
“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," May said in a statement ahead of the shows. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”
“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”
Watch fan-shot footage of "Is This the World We Created...?" and see the full setlist below.
Queen + Adam Lambert Setlist 10/4/23
Radio Ga Ga
Hammer to Fall
Stone Cold Crazy
Another One Bites the Dust
I’m in Love With My Car
Bicycle Race
Fat Bottomed Girls
I Want It All
A Kind of Magic
Killer Queen
Don’t Stop Me Now
Somebody to Love
Love of My Life
’39
(Drum Solo)
Under Pressure
Tie Your Mother Down
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
I Want to Break Free
You Take My Breath Away
Who Wants to Live Forever
(Guitar Solo)
Is This the World We Created…?
The Show Must Go On
Bohemian Rhapsody