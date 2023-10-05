Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off their "ambitious" new tour on Wednesday night (October 4) at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. Lambert rocked with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor for two hours, playing the classics and fan favorites. They also performed “Is This the World We Created…?” for the first time with Lambert on vocals, and played "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time in five years.

“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," May said in a statement ahead of the shows. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Watch fan-shot footage of "Is This the World We Created...?" and see the full setlist below.