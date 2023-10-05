Queen Perform Classic Song With Adam Lambert For The First Time: WATCH

By Katrina Nattress

October 5, 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert In Concert - Baltimore, MD
Photo: Getty Images North America

Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off their "ambitious" new tour on Wednesday night (October 4) at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. Lambert rocked with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor for two hours, playing the classics and fan favorites. They also performed “Is This the World We Created…?” for the first time with Lambert on vocals, and played "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time in five years.

“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," May said in a statement ahead of the shows. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Watch fan-shot footage of "Is This the World We Created...?" and see the full setlist below.

Queen + Adam Lambert Setlist 10/4/23

Radio Ga Ga

Hammer to Fall

Stone Cold Crazy

Another One Bites the Dust

I’m in Love With My Car

Bicycle Race

Fat Bottomed Girls

I Want It All

A Kind of Magic

Killer Queen

Don’t Stop Me Now

Somebody to Love

Love of My Life

’39

(Drum Solo)

Under Pressure

Tie Your Mother Down

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

I Want to Break Free

You Take My Breath Away

Who Wants to Live Forever

(Guitar Solo)

Is This the World We Created…?

The Show Must Go On

Bohemian Rhapsody

