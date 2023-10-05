South Carolina City Named The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

You may have seen our coverage of the most expensive place to live in South Carolina, but what about the cities that are a little easier on the wallet?

Property Club looked at the affordable cities in South Carolina, a state the site says is "an increasingly popular choice among those moving to the Southeast" and has "natural beaches, rich history, and sweet southern charm," and compiled a list of the cheapest places in the state to call home.

According to the site, the cheapest place to live in South Carolina is Union, a small city in the northern region of the state with a population around 8,000. Here's what the site had to say:

"This city is known for its manufacturing industry, which produces goods such as roller bearings, felt, cordage, mental forgings, woven goods, and textile fibers. Home to only 8,054 people, Union is perfect for those who prefer a small town with a peaceful atmosphere. Main attractions include the town's historic Downtown District and Main Street, which are usually bustling with people. Home prices in this area average $91k, making it the most affordable place in the entire state."

These are the 8 cheapest places to live in South Carolina:

Union Gaffney Orangeburg Newberry Laurens Greenwood Sumter Spartanburg

Check out the full list at propertyclub.nyc to see more about the cheapest places to live in South Carolina.