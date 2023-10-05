SZA Explains Why She Had To Cancel Her Toronto Show: 'I'm So Sorry'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2023
SZA has offered a full-blown apology after she was forced to cancel her concert in Toronto.
On Wednesday, October 4, the "Snooze" singer took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself at the Scotiabank Arena during her sound check. She told her fans that she sounded "terrible" due to the fact that she was feeling sick in the days leading up to her scheduled stop on her "SOS Tour."
“I just tried to do sound check, I sound terrible," SZA said. "I only want to give you guys 100 percent and that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you less than that."
SZA cancels Toronto #SOSTour show via Instagram 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1QOw05u5i— SOS Tour Updates (@SOSTourUpdates) October 4, 2023
"I promise you I will come back Toronto and make it up, I’m so sorry," she continued. "I wanted to push through very much, I’m on as much dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you I’ll be back. I tried, I came, I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”
A few hours before she decided to cancel, SZA had told fans that she had gotten sick after her tour stop in New Jersey and had taken "a z pack n hella steroids" in an effort to recover quickly.
"My body is semi able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight," she wrote. "I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel."
Before she deleted the apologetic video from her timeline, Drake saw the post and offered to make her rescheduled show even better. The "Slime You Out" rapper said that he wants to open for her.
"We gon do that s**t together when you come back," he wrote in her comment section. "Lemme open for you 😇."
As of this report, her Toronto show does not have a new date yet.