SZA Explains Why She Had To Cancel Her Toronto Show: 'I'm So Sorry'

"I promise you I will come back Toronto and make it up, I’m so sorry," she continued. "I wanted to push through very much, I’m on as much dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you I’ll be back. I tried, I came, I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”



A few hours before she decided to cancel, SZA had told fans that she had gotten sick after her tour stop in New Jersey and had taken "a z pack n hella steroids" in an effort to recover quickly.



"My body is semi able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight," she wrote. "I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel."



Before she deleted the apologetic video from her timeline, Drake saw the post and offered to make her rescheduled show even better. The "Slime You Out" rapper said that he wants to open for her.



"We gon do that s**t together when you come back," he wrote in her comment section. "Lemme open for you 😇."



As of this report, her Toronto show does not have a new date yet.

