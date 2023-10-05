Tennessee City Named The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You may have seen our coverage of the most expensive place to live in Tennessee, but what about the cities that are a little easier on the wallet?

Property Club looked at the affordable cities in Tennessee, a state the site says is "home to some of the most affordable living in the country" as well as "famous attractions like Dollywood and The Great Smokies," and compiled a list of the cheapest places in the state to call home.

According to the site, the cheapest place to live in Tennessee is Brownsville, a small city with a population around 9,800 in West Tennessee's Haywood County. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located roughly one hour from Memphis, this city is best known for its historical significance and natural beauty. Residents of this town can enjoy the area's abundance of outdoor recreation, which include biking trails, running paths, and campsites. Other local attractions include the Serendipity Resort & Campground and the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge. Additionally, the city's stunning local scenery keeps it a top location for Tennessee weddings. Home prices in the area average around $131k, making Brownsville the best place to find affordable homeownership in the entire state."

These are the 9 cheapest places to live in Tennessee:

  1. Brownsville
  2. Union City
  3. Memphis
  4. Paris
  5. Lawrenceburg
  6. LaFollette
  7. McMinnville
  8. Rockwood
  9. Millington

Check out the full list at propertyclub.nyc to see more about the cheapest places to live in Tennessee.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.