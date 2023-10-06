Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Tour For 2024: See The New Dates

By Katrina Nattress

October 6, 2023

15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And NY Comedy Festival - Inside
Photo: Getty Images North America

Last month, Bruce Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour dates as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease. Thankfully, The Boss must be feeling better because on Friday (October 6), he shared a list of rescheduled dates for next year. He'll be hitting the west coast with the E Street Band next March and April, then heading to the east coast in August and September. Tickets for the original dates will be honored, and refunds can be made at point of purchase. Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 Tour Dates

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/07 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

04/18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

04/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Bruce Springsteen
