Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Tour For 2024: See The New Dates
By Katrina Nattress
October 6, 2023
Last month, Bruce Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour dates as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease. Thankfully, The Boss must be feeling better because on Friday (October 6), he shared a list of rescheduled dates for next year. He'll be hitting the west coast with the E Street Band next March and April, then heading to the east coast in August and September. Tickets for the original dates will be honored, and refunds can be made at point of purchase. Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 Tour Dates
03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
04/07 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
04/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
04/18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
04/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards