Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Tour Dates For The Rest Of The Year
By Logan DeLoye
September 27, 2023
Bruce Springsteen just announced that he and the E Street Band would be postponing the rest of their tour dates this year due to recent health concerns. The Boss took to social media to share a special message with fans and followers detailing the reason behind postponing the shows, and what this means for 2024.
"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."
This news arrives just three weeks after Springsteen rescheduled all tour dates for the month of September, and six weeks after rescheduling two shows in Philadelphia, both as a result of ongoing treatment for Peptic Ulcer Disease.
Per the post, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and each new date will take place at the venue it was scheduled for in 2023. Ticketholders unable to attend the newly scheduled dates for 2024 will be issued a refund. Springsteen also thanked fans for offering good wishes since the start of his diagnosis and shared his excitement for the coming year.
“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
Rescheduled tour dates for 2024 will be announced next week as fans patiently await a good bill of health from The Boss!