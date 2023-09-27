Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Tour Dates For The Rest Of The Year

Per the post, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and each new date will take place at the venue it was scheduled for in 2023. Ticketholders unable to attend the newly scheduled dates for 2024 will be issued a refund. Springsteen also thanked fans for offering good wishes since the start of his diagnosis and shared his excitement for the coming year.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Rescheduled tour dates for 2024 will be announced next week as fans patiently await a good bill of health from The Boss!