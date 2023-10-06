Documents Confirm Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Legally Married

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe," a source close to the couple told the outlet. "They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."



The source added that the couple are "besotted" with one another. In the months since they've been married, Ye and Bianca have been spending a lot of time travelling the world. Recently, they spent a lot of time in Italy where they caused a bit of controversy. Not only did they get caught engaged in a sexual act on a boat in broad daylight, but they been accused of other offenses including violating anti-terror laws due to Ye's ski masks and public indecency due to Censori's revealing outfits.