North Carolina Eatery Has The Best Pie In The Entire State

The beauty of a pie is that it can come in many different flavors, from cool desserts like key lime and banana cream to regional or holiday favorites like peach and pecan or even an American classic like apple pie. LoveFood found the best pies in the country, compiling a list of the top slice in each state based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.

According to the list, the best pie in all of North Carolina is the chocolate chess pie at The Angus Barn, steakhouse serving American cuisine in Raleigh. While the restaurant may be more known for its in-house aged steaks and fresh seafood, it's list of desserts, and specifically the chocolate chess pie, are not to be missed!

The Angus Barn is located at 9401 Glenweood Avenue in Raleigh.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Raleigh might be better known for top-notch steakhouses, but you'll want to save space for the chocolate chess pie at The Angus Barn. The incredibly silky-smooth filling, made with semi-sweet chocolate, is encased in a deliciously buttery crust. The restaurant is also more than happy to share the recipe with anyone who's looking to recreate it at home."

