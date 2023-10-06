Outcome Of Lawsuit Over Texas Pete Hot Sauce Not Being From Texas Revealed

A lawsuit over Texas Pete hot sauce was dismissed this week. It was a controversial ordeal that lasted one year.

Phillip White, who sued the company behind the hot sauce, filed a motion on Sept. 28 to dismiss his lawsuit against the brand, although the reason behind this move remained undisclosed. The court ultimately dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety on Thursday.

Ann Garner Riddle, President and CEO of TW Garner Food Co., expressed satisfaction, stating, "We at TW Garner Food Co. are delighted with this result. Since the lawsuit was filed, we have remained steadfast in our position that our product labels and trademark are truthful and not misleading in any respect and that the lawsuit had no merit."

White's initial lawsuit claimed false advertising, alleging that the sauce was not made in Texas and had no connection to the state. The TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where the sauce is produced. White argued that such advertising claims negatively impacted smaller hot sauce companies in Texas.

However, the court sided against White's claims. The media release stated, "This concludes a yearlong lawsuit filed against TW Garner Food Co., which has consistently maintained that the claims were false."