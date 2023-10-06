Two Innovative Cannabis Dispensaries Just Opened In Arizona

Story Cannabis Company, a rising star in the cannabis industry, has just unveiled its latest ventures with the opening of dispensaries in Kingman and Williams.

These new locations, Story Cannabis of Kingman at 2095 E Northern Ave and Story Cannabis of Williams at 341 E. Route 66, will proudly showcase the company's renowned CPG brands, such as Just Flower, and their premium offerings from Fade Co.

CEO Jason Vedadi expressed excitement, stating, "Opening these new Story Cannabis dispensaries in Kingman and Williams is part of our strategy to be a major player in the growing Arizona cannabis marketplace. We look forward to introducing more adult users in Arizona to the Story Cannabis brand."

This announcement closely follows Story Cannabis's acquisition of four vertically integrated cannabis licenses, previously operating under the name Nature's Medicines, also within Arizona.

The expansion solidifies Story Cannabis's presence in Arizona, now boasting 13 retail locations and two cultivation facilities.

Story Cannabis doesn't stop at Arizona; their dispensaries can be found in Maryland and Ohio, with plans to enter additional markets in the near future. They've also inked business agreements in New Jersey.

To learn more about Story Cannabis, visit www.storycannabis.com.