Former MLB Pitcher Jim Poole Dead At 57

Former Major League Baseball reliever Jim Poole has died at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with ALS, his alma mater, Georgia Tech, announced on its official athletics website Saturday (October 7).

"Georgia Tech athletics mourns the loss of Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and Major League Baseball relief pitcher Jim Poole, who died on Friday," the athletic program wrote.

Poole pitched for eight MLB teams during his 11-year career from 1990 to 2000, which included four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-94) and four with the now-Cleveland Guardians (1995-96, 1998, 1999). The Rochester native made two appearances for the Guardians in the 1995 World Series, both in road losses, which included retiring all three batters he faced in the seventh inning of Game 2, as well as recording one out before allowing a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves slugger David Justice, making him the losing pitcher of Game 6.