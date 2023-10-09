AC/DC Play First Show In Seven Years: See The Setlist

AC/DC played their first show in seven years over the weekend when they headlined the second night of the Power Trip festival. The rock veterans' lineup consisted of classic members Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Cliff Williams, along with Stevie Young on rhythm guitar and drummer Matt Laug.

The 24-song setlist opened with "If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)" and featured performances of AC/DC hits like "Highway To Hell," "Thunderstruck," "T.N.T.," and "Black In Black," as well as live debuts of "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark" from their latest album, 2020's Power Up.

See fan-shot footage from the show and the full setlist below.