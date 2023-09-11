AC/DC Confirm Live Line-Up For First Performance In Seven Years

Power Trip was also supposed to feature a set from Ozzy Osbourne, who was coming out of retirement for the festival, but unfortunately the Prince of Darkness suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward," he explained in a statement. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a**ed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support."

In February, Osbourne announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health. Less than three weeks later, he released a statement that outlined his desire to be on the road again.

Power Trip is set to go down in Indio, California, October 6-8.