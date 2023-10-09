Michigan Man Buys Lottery Ticket 'On Whim' & Wins Huge Jackpot

One lucky Michigan lottery player won big during the Powerball drawing on September 23rd, all because he purchased a ticket "on a whim." Fowler resident Zach Birchmeier told Michigan Lottery Connect that he rarely plays the Powerball, but decided to go for it while he was online one day.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I decided to buy a ticket on a whim while I was online. After the drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery with instructions on claiming my prize. When I logged in to my account and saw $2 million pending, I was in shock!”

To win the prize, Birchmeier guessed five of the six numbers correctly and purchased a Power Play to double his winnings. The excited 31-year-old headed to Lottery Headquarters to claim his prize after the drawing. He told lottery officials that he plans to build a house and invest the money that he won.

Since no one matched all six numbers to win the $1.4 billion dollar prize as part of the latest Powerball drawing on October 7th, the jackpot has increased to $1.55 billion. KTLA mentioned that the upcoming drawing will be the third largest jackpot in Powerball history. The next drawing is set to take place on Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.