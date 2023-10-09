Weezer's been a band for more than 30 years, and they're still checking things off their bucket list. Over the weekend, they opened for one of Rivers Cuomo's heroes: KISS.

"Sydney, NSW, AUS 10-8-23. Did we just open for KISS? Thank you to the first band I ever fell in love with. It was an absolute dream come true," the Weezer frontman captioned a post on Instagram featuring footage from the show and a picture of he and his bandmates posing with KISS.

"It's not every day a band can say they opened up for @kissonline - and it’s something that Rivers could never have dreamed of while growing up, poring over the 'Alive II' album cover - and yet: here we are!" Weezer captioned its own Instagram post. "The stars (and the Starchild) aligned at last, and just in time, as KISS takes their final (for reals this time) trip around the globe! Such a wild day, and all gratitude toward the masters of showmanship! It was also a trip to be in the decidedly opening act slot again, as many KISS fans arent exactly all that into other bands walking the stage of their heroes! But we had a secret weapon to win them over - a tight cover of 'Strutter'! By the time the guys started 'Say It Ain’t So', we had the crowd singing along - well, a lot of them anyway! What a blast. Thanks everyone!"

Cuomo has made his love of metal known over the years and was even in a metal band before starting Weezer. See both posts below.