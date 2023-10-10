$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Florida Publix

A lucky Floridian may be taking home millions of dollars soon following the latest Powerball drawing, according to WFLA.

Here are the winning numbers from Monday night (October 9): 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14.

A quick pick ticket with Power Play matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball, earning the ticketholder $2 million. Reporters said the winning ticket was sold at a Publix located at 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Nobody scored the massive jackpot, but four tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon, and Virginia.

With no grand prize winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot climbed to a historic $1.73 billion. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history with an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from November 2022 holds two crowns: the largest lottery jackpot in American history and the biggest ever won in the game's lifetime. The winner of the record-setting prize, Edwin Castro, has been making headlines thanks to his extravagant purchases. It's also sparked concern from financial experts.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday (October 11) at 10:59 p.m. EST. The odds of winning this extraordinary prize are 1 in 292.2 million.