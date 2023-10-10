DaBaby, Sexyy Red, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile teamed up to kick off the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that aired on Tuesday night (October 10), collaborating on a fiery opening for the highly-anticipated, star-studded show.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards show was packed with tons of electrifying performances and must-see collaborations by some of the genres hottest artists, taking places as Hip Hop celebrates 50 years this year. Other stars to take the stage for performances and tributes — including the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute and other highlight moments — included Kid Capri , Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, Spinderella, Jermaine Dupri , Bow Wow , Da Brat , Dem Franchize Boyz , Ludacris, and more.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop awards took place the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. The pre-recorded show was held on October 3. Tons of of Hip Hop’s hottest stars arrived in must-see red carpet looks, including GloRilla, Fat Joe, Coi Leray, Flo Milli, DC Young Fly, Timbaland, Rakim, Fivio Foreign and many others. See the evening’s eye-popping red carpet photos here, and check the complete list of winners — including the Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and other highly-anticipated categories — of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards here.