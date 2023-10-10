DaBaby, Sexyy Red & More Kick Off 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards With Fiery Collab
By Kelly Fisher
October 11, 2023
DaBaby, Sexyy Red, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile teamed up to kick off the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that aired on Tuesday night (October 10), collaborating on a fiery opening for the highly-anticipated, star-studded show.
This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards show was packed with tons of electrifying performances and must-see collaborations by some of the genres hottest artists, taking places as Hip Hop celebrates 50 years this year. Other stars to take the stage for performances and tributes — including the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute and other highlight moments — included Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, Spinderella, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris, and more.
The 2023 BET Hip Hop awards took place the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. The pre-recorded show was held on October 3. Tons of of Hip Hop’s hottest stars arrived in must-see red carpet looks, including GloRilla, Fat Joe, Coi Leray, Flo Milli, DC Young Fly, Timbaland, Rakim, Fivio Foreign and many others. See the evening’s eye-popping red carpet photos here, and check the complete list of winners — including the Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and other highly-anticipated categories — of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards here.
SHEESH! Now that’s how you get a room to back that azz up and shake sumn 🔥 @DaBabyDaBaby @SexyyRed314_ @manniefresh @juviethegreat #HipHopAwards #BET #HipHop50 pic.twitter.com/JbFbhYpeQj— BET (@BET) October 11, 2023