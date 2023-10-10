BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: See The Full List Of Winners
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
The BET Hip Hop Awards is back to honor all of this year's most successful rap artists, and the veterans who paved the way.
On Tuesday night, October 10, BET hosted the 17th annual Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Fat Joe serves as the host and executive producer for a second year straight while other artists like Offset, Sexyy Red, DaBaby and more hit the stage for incredible performances. This year's nominees include Cardi B and 21 Savage, who lead the awards with 12 nominations each. They faced off in categories like Lyricist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and more.
Despite all the nominations, Bardi didn't win a single award. Kendrick Lamar earned the most wins of the night including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free. Several artists won two awards each like Drake & 21 Savage, who won Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Her Loss and Best Duo or Group. Lil Durk and J. Cole took home the award for Best Collaboration and Impact Track for “All My Life." Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" won Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video while Metro Boomin won Producer of the Year and DJ of the Year.
Scroll below to see all the winners in bold.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip-Hop Video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - WINNER
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole - WINNER
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice - WINNER
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin - WINNER
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin - WINNER
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please - WINNER
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent - WINNER
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- JAY-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy) - WINNER
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana) - WINNER
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)