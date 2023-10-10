BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: See The Full List Of Winners

Despite all the nominations, Bardi didn't win a single award. Kendrick Lamar earned the most wins of the night including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free. Several artists won two awards each like Drake & 21 Savage, who won Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Her Loss and Best Duo or Group. Lil Durk and J. Cole took home the award for Best Collaboration and Impact Track for “All My Life." Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" won Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video while Metro Boomin won Producer of the Year and DJ of the Year.





Scroll below to see all the winners in bold.

