Former Queen Singer Gives His Thoughts On Adam Lambert Fronting The Band

Queen + Adam Lambert just kicked off the latest leg of their Rhapsody Tour, and while nobody can ever replace Freddie Mercury, Paul Rodgers — who fronted the band between 2004 and 2009 — thinks the former American Idol contestant is the "perfect" singer for Queen.

When asked what he thought of Lambert in a new interview with BBC Radio Scotland, Rodgers had nothing be praise. “Well, you know, I think he’s perfect for the band," the Free and Bad Company frontman said. "I haven’t really followed them since then [I left], but from what I’ve seen, he’s great.”

Rodgers released the 2008 studio album The Cosmos Rocks with Queen, along with live albums Return Of The Champions (2005) and Live In Ukraine (2009); however, when he announced his departure in 2009, Rodgers said it was “never meant to be permanent.”

During the tour opener, Queen surprised fans by performing “Is This the World We Created…?” live for the first time with Lambert and "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time in five years. They also, of course, played the hits. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium