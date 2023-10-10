Former Queen Singer Gives His Thoughts On Adam Lambert Fronting The Band

By Katrina Nattress

October 11, 2023

Fire Fight Australia Bushfire Relief Concert
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Queen + Adam Lambert just kicked off the latest leg of their Rhapsody Tour, and while nobody can ever replace Freddie Mercury, Paul Rodgers — who fronted the band between 2004 and 2009 — thinks the former American Idol contestant is the "perfect" singer for Queen.

When asked what he thought of Lambert in a new interview with BBC Radio Scotland, Rodgers had nothing be praise. “Well, you know, I think he’s perfect for the band," the Free and Bad Company frontman said. "I haven’t really followed them since then [I left], but from what I’ve seen, he’s great.”

Rodgers released the 2008 studio album The Cosmos Rocks with Queen, along with live albums Return Of The Champions (2005) and Live In Ukraine (2009); however, when he announced his departure in 2009, Rodgers said it was “never meant to be permanent.”

During the tour opener, Queen surprised fans by performing “Is This the World We Created…?” live for the first time with Lambert and "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time in five years. They also, of course, played the hits. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center 

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center 

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium 

Queen
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.