Jordin Sparks Goes 'Old School R&B' On New Single 'Call My Name'

Jordin Sparks is about to release her new single "Call My Name," but days before the song is set to drop, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter gave iHeartRadio fans an exclusive World Premiere across all R&B stations. The new soulful track and accompanying music video are set to drop later this week on Friday, October 13th.

"Call My Name" was written by Sparks along with Dwayne Abernathy, Mathew Jarragin, Nicholas Stone, Matisse Pasillas, and Cole Fredrick. “I loved the old school R&B vibe of this record,” Sparks said in a press release. “I’m so excited for my fans to hear it!” The new single comes after Spark's hit with KING + COUNTRY called "Love Me Like I Am," which recently earned them a GMA (Gospel Music Association) DOVE nomination.