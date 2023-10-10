Jordin Sparks Goes 'Old School R&B' On New Single 'Call My Name'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 10, 2023
Jordin Sparks is about to release her new single "Call My Name," but days before the song is set to drop, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter gave iHeartRadio fans an exclusive World Premiere across all R&B stations. The new soulful track and accompanying music video are set to drop later this week on Friday, October 13th.
"Call My Name" was written by Sparks along with Dwayne Abernathy, Mathew Jarragin, Nicholas Stone, Matisse Pasillas, and Cole Fredrick. “I loved the old school R&B vibe of this record,” Sparks said in a press release. “I’m so excited for my fans to hear it!” The new single comes after Spark's hit with KING + COUNTRY called "Love Me Like I Am," which recently earned them a GMA (Gospel Music Association) DOVE nomination.
The new single is a preview of Sparks' upcoming album which was produced by Dem Jointz and is set for release in 2024. The release will mark the fifth studio album as well as her first full-length release since 2020. Following her rise to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of American Idol, Sparks has released four studio albums: Jordin Sparks in 2007, Battlefield in 2009, Right Here Right Now in 2015, and Cider & Hennessy in 2020. Over the last two years, Sparks has released several singles including "STADIUMS" in February and "Stop This Feeling" in 2022.