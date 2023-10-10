Zippy's, the beloved Hawaiian restaurant, has finally made its debut outside of Hawaii, and it's causing a stir in southwest Las Vegas.

After a four-year wait, the doors of the new location swung open at 10:10 a.m., and eager customers had lined up hours in advance. Nestled at 7095 Badura Ave, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, the restaurant quickly became a hotspot.

Kevin Yim, Zippy's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, expressed the excitement surrounding this milestone, "We first announced in 2018. Things happened; we all know what went on. We’re finally here today but I got to tell you it’s been absolutely crazy. Everyone has just been so excited here in Las Vegas and we are happy to serve them"

Delays were inevitable for the new Zippy's spot, but the moment had finally arrived. Las Vegas, often affectionately referred to as the "9th island" due to its sizable Hawaiian community, was chosen as the location.

Zippy's boasts a menu that fuses Japanese, American, Chinese and Hawaiian flavors, reflecting the rich tapestry of Hawaii's culinary heritage. From Korean fried chicken to teriyaki beef, chili, hamburger steak, chicken katsu, Portuguese sausage breakfast and an array of other mouthwatering options, there's something for everyone.

The opening of this location has created approximately 200 new jobs, offering employment opportunities in the valley.

While initially operating from 6 a.m. to midnight, Zippy's has ambitious plans to transition into a 24-hour operation, ensuring that the taste of Hawaii is available around the clock in Las Vegas.