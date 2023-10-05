Coffee In Populous Nevada City Is Among The Most Expensive In The U.S.

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 5, 2023

Please enjoy drinking a coffee. The unrecognizable waitress serving coffee to a customer in a cafe. Serving food and Drink, Point of Sale System.
Photo: Getty Images

Coffee consumption is surging in the United States.

Data to back that claim includes that there has been a 14% increase in coffee intake since January 2021, as per a recent National Coffee Association survey. However, the cost of a morning caffeine fix varies significantly across cities in different states.

Amidst fluctuating prices attributed to inflation, Clever, a real estate website, conducted an analysis of cappuccino prices in 50 U.S. cities, revealing the highs and lows for coffee aficionados.

In terms of the most expensive cappuccinos, Sin City lands at number two with an average price of $5.40.

Virginia Beach, Virginia tops the list at $5.75 per cup, closely followed by Vegas. Minneapolis, Minnesota, New York, New York and San Francisco, California, also weigh in as pricey options.

On the flip side, the least expensive cappuccinos can be found in Riverside, California, at $3.88 per cup, with Cincinnati, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offering budget-friendly alternatives.

While the cost of coffee has risen by approximately 14.3% between December 2021 and December 2022, according to Bureau of Labor and Statistics data, this increase primarily affects in-store coffee purchases.

The escalating prices of coffee beans have repercussions in cafes as well.

