2 Women Found Alive After Plane Crashes In Georgia Neighborhood

Two women were rescued after a small plane crashed down in a Georgia neighborhood late Tuesday (October 10) night.

Clayton County Police told FOX 5 that officers received reports of a private plane in distress shortly before midnight. Authorities searched around a Hampton neighborhood for over an hour before officers discovered the crashed plane in the woods behind some homes along Tara Beach Lane around 1:15 a.m., with two women found alive near the wreckage. Despite the plane crashing nearly straight into the forest floor, neither woman was seriously injured and they only sustained injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the women were found outside of the plane on the forest floor, per 11 Alive. CCPD shared a photo of the crash site on social media that showed the downed plane nose down and nearly vertical among trees.