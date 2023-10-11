2 Women Found Alive After Plane Crashes In Georgia Neighborhood
By Sarah Tate
October 11, 2023
Two women were rescued after a small plane crashed down in a Georgia neighborhood late Tuesday (October 10) night.
Clayton County Police told FOX 5 that officers received reports of a private plane in distress shortly before midnight. Authorities searched around a Hampton neighborhood for over an hour before officers discovered the crashed plane in the woods behind some homes along Tara Beach Lane around 1:15 a.m., with two women found alive near the wreckage. Despite the plane crashing nearly straight into the forest floor, neither woman was seriously injured and they only sustained injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening.
According to police, the women were found outside of the plane on the forest floor, per 11 Alive. CCPD shared a photo of the crash site on social media that showed the downed plane nose down and nearly vertical among trees.
Media Advisory - CCPD Locates Private After Receiving Distressed Call— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 11, 2023
On October 10, 2023, at 11:55 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the lower Clayton County area that caused Sector 3, 4, and Fayette County to respond to a plane in distress. pic.twitter.com/wQXOg2FFko
The official cause of the crash has not been determined but investigators believe it may have been a fueling issue due to being advised that the aircraft was running out of gas. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate to determine what led to the crash. The public has been asked to avoid the area while authorities work the incident.